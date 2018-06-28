English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gujarati Replaces Urdu As Seventh Most Spoken Language in India; Bengali Second
The number of Hindi speakers have grown over 25 per cent from 41.03 per cent the time of the 2001 census to 43.63 per cent.
The Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysore, has been working for the protection and preservation of endangered languages of the country, under a central scheme. (Image for representation only)
New Delhi: Fresh data from the Census 2011 states that Urdu language has suffered a great deal since 2001. The Urdu language slid from the sixth position to the seventh as the number of Gujarati speakers dominated those speaking Urdu.
The data revealed that Bengali is the second most spoken language in India after Hindi which is the mother tongue of 43.63 per cent of the county’s population.
The number of Hindi speakers have grown over 25 per cent from the time of the 2001 census when 41.03 per cent of people spoke Hindi.
While Bengali held on to the second spot with steady rise in number of speakers (16.63), Telugu was replaced by Marathi for the third.
Marathi speakers on the other hand, went up to 7.09 per cent from 6.99 per cent.
The census data confirms that 96.71 per cent of the population identified one of the 22 scheduled languages as their mother tongue.
Among scheduled languages, Assamese is another language that has shown growth in the last census. Assamese speakers grew by 16.27 per cent from the 2001 census.
Sanskrit remains the least spoken Scheduled language, despite a decadal growth of 75 percent in speakers.
Out of unscheduled languages, the most spoken language was Bhili or Bhilodi, native to Rajasthan and spoken by 1.04 crore speakers.
2.6 lakh people put English, another unscheduled language, down as their first spoken language with most speakers centering in southern states.
3.29 percent people identified languages other than the ones listed among the 22 scheduled languages as their mother tongue.
In Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya, over 80 percent of the population spoke ‘Other Languages’.
Arunachal Pradesh also had a fair share of people (72.13 percent) who spoke other languages.
A 2013 linguistics survey carried out by People's Linguistic Survey of India had revealed that India has 780 different languages and at least 66 different scripts.
According to the data, reported by the Hindu in 2013, the Indian north east had one of the highest per capita language densities in the world.
Also Watch
The data revealed that Bengali is the second most spoken language in India after Hindi which is the mother tongue of 43.63 per cent of the county’s population.
The number of Hindi speakers have grown over 25 per cent from the time of the 2001 census when 41.03 per cent of people spoke Hindi.
While Bengali held on to the second spot with steady rise in number of speakers (16.63), Telugu was replaced by Marathi for the third.
Marathi speakers on the other hand, went up to 7.09 per cent from 6.99 per cent.
The census data confirms that 96.71 per cent of the population identified one of the 22 scheduled languages as their mother tongue.
Among scheduled languages, Assamese is another language that has shown growth in the last census. Assamese speakers grew by 16.27 per cent from the 2001 census.
Sanskrit remains the least spoken Scheduled language, despite a decadal growth of 75 percent in speakers.
Out of unscheduled languages, the most spoken language was Bhili or Bhilodi, native to Rajasthan and spoken by 1.04 crore speakers.
2.6 lakh people put English, another unscheduled language, down as their first spoken language with most speakers centering in southern states.
3.29 percent people identified languages other than the ones listed among the 22 scheduled languages as their mother tongue.
In Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya, over 80 percent of the population spoke ‘Other Languages’.
Arunachal Pradesh also had a fair share of people (72.13 percent) who spoke other languages.
A 2013 linguistics survey carried out by People's Linguistic Survey of India had revealed that India has 780 different languages and at least 66 different scripts.
According to the data, reported by the Hindu in 2013, the Indian north east had one of the highest per capita language densities in the world.
Also Watch
-
A Flute Player Who Became Famous For Playing With His Nose
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Sonu Nigam: Raju Hirani is the Reason Why Sanju is Getting All the Praises
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Art to Revive Condition of Government Schools
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
A Flute Player Who Became Famous For Playing With His Nose
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Sonu Nigam: Raju Hirani is the Reason Why Sanju is Getting All the Praises
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Art to Revive Condition of Government Schools
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Premachandran: India Reaping the Rewards of Resetting T20 Template Under Kohli
- The World of India's 'Addicted' Gamers: Is it Really a Mental Disorder?
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Teaser: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Star in a Typical Love Story With a Dramatic Twist
- These Photos of Aishwarya Rai With Frank Gatson While Filming Fanney Khan Song Have Gone Viral
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Sister Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Neymar's Goal