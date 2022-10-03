Gujaratis Play Dandiya in Swimming Pool For Navratri 2022, Leave Netizens Amused

The festival of Navratri is usually celebrated with great pomp and pageantry across Northern and Central India. While Garba (a dance form said to have originated from Gujarat) is pretty much the essence of the ten-day festival of Navaratri—people in India have stumbled upon several innovative ways to celebrate the festivities. News agency ANI recently reported a video in which people could be seen playing dandiya with full fervour, albeit in a swimming pool. This interesting form of celebration is largely different from traditional ways in which people dress up in their festive best, and gather in large numbers to dance to their heart’s content in communal fields or grounds.

Take a look at the video here.

#WATCH | Gujarat: People celebrate the festival of Navaratri by playing Dandiya in a swimming pool in Surat pic.twitter.com/FvmZQTuzit — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

While ‘Dandiya Raas’ involves dancing with dandiya sticks to the beat of the music, Garba is a traditional dance in which participants clap their hands and dance in a circle while making rhythmic movements.

The video of the group of people performing dandiya in the pool was shared on Sunday, October 2, and sparked reactions amongst several Twitter users. One user said: “yea dandiya le kar swimming pool kaun jata hai?”, which roughly translates to “Who goes to the swimming pool with dandiya sticks?”. Another user said,” YUCK! That pool will be filthy because they’re not wearing proper swimming attire.”

The festival of Navratri is usually celebrated on different dates every year, but largely in the months of October-November. This year, the festival is being celebrated from 26 September to 5 October. Mythology suggests that Navratri is celebrated to herald the Goddess Durga’s victory of good over evil. More specifically, the defeat of Mahishasura, or the buffalo god by the Goddess Durga. The festival is largely celebrated across Northern India and West Bengal with widespread festivities.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. While Northern India celebrates it via a huge gathering or procession to watch an effigy of Ravana (an Ashura) being burnt, the people of West Bengal celebrate it by bidding the Goddess Durga goodbye.

