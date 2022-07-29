Gujarat's Kshama Bindu Excited to Go on Solo Honeymoon After Marrying Herself

After making all the heads turn with her sologamy last month, Kshama Bindu is now gearing up to fulfil the next promise on her list and that is an exotic honeymoon with herself. The 24-year-old created a lot of buzz after becoming the first Indian woman to marry herself, which garnered drastic opinions from all corners. Now, in a candid conversation with The Times of India, Kshama revealed that she has picked Goa as the destination for her honeymoon, and is “very excited” for the same.

While detailing her plans, Kshama revealed that she is leaving for her honeymoon in the first week of August and wishes to capture “special moments”. TOI quoted her as saying, “Like any bride, I am very excited for my honeymoon. I will leave for Goa on August 7 and will record all my special moments there on my mobile phone.” She continued by chalking all the places she would visit, and went on to sing praises about the Arambol Beach. Calling it her “favourite dream destination in Goa”, Kshama, who will be celebrating her birthday too on August 10, said, “I will be spending a lot of time at the vibrant Arambol beach, where I can wear a bikini without anyone ogling at me.”

Going ahead she revealed that she is well equipped to encounter all the questions about her “spouse”. She said that on her honeymoon people will “obviously ask” about her husband, and therefore she believes it to be an opportunity “to explain them all about sologamy and why I married myself.”

Tying the knot with herself on June 8 in an elaborate ceremony at her home in Vadodara, Kshama said that she is “very happy” and is taking care of herself the way married couples do. She added that her family and friends have been “very supportive.” Kshama also revealed that she recently changed her job and saved some money, which she will be using on her honeymoon and on returning, she wishes to apply for her marriage registration.

