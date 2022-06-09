Gujarat's Kshama Bindu Finally Weds Herself, Says 'Happy to be a Married Woman'

The 24-year-old Gujarat woman, Kshama Bindu, kept her promise and tied the knot with herself. While the idea may sound bizarre, it is one of the growing relationship trends and is usually called sologamy or self-marriage. Speaking to Times of India, she said, “I am very happy to finally be a married woman.” Her wedding ceremony had all the ordinary events, including pheras. The 24-year-old was to get married on June 11. However, she decided to prepone her wedding in order to avoid any type of controversy on the wedding day. “I felt that someone may try to create controversy on the day of the wedding and I didn’t want to spoil my special day. So, I advanced it to Wednesday,” she told TOI. Her decision was made after her self-wedding suddenly turned into a cause celebre across the society. “It had to be a hush-hush affair as only 10 of my friends and colleagues attended the ceremony,” she said.

The wedding took place in 40 minutes and her friends promised to support her throughout. “Unlike other brides, I won’t have to leave my home after the wedding,” the bride said. The bride also had a mehendi and haldi ceremony.

Kshama, who works for a private firm, shared that she tried to look for any woman who had married herself or had practiced sologamy in India but couldn’t find any. Due to this, she also believes that her marriage might mark the first instance of “self-love” in the country. “Maybe I am the first to set an example of self-love in our country.”

Highlighting the significance of sologamy, Kshama said it is a commitment towards oneself and “an act of self-acceptance”. She emphasized that her marriage is no different as people often marry someone they fall for, and she loves herself. Kshama also noted that her decision to get hitched to herself can be irrelevant to some people.

Kshama said that she wanted to get married in a temple but had to change the plan to avoid any trouble. “I really admire her for her bold and unique move,” Yesha Choksi, Kshama’s friend told TOI. Moreover, Kshama shared that being open-minded, her parents have also been very supportive.

