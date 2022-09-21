Gulab Jamun Burger Straight Out of Hell Goes Viral, Twitter Calls It 'Criminal Act'

In today’s episode of a bizarre food combo straight out of hell, here’s presenting the Gulab Jamun burger. Unfortunately, it’s not a hoax. The “burger”, thankfully, is less bizarre than it sounds, because it does not contain a whole lot of ingredients typical of a burger. It simply involves Gulab Jamun stashed inside buns, which is arguably entirely unnecessary, but shouldn’t taste like a fiasco, one can hope. The video of the preparation went viral on TikTok and was shared on Twitter from there.

Not everyone was entirely opposed to the idea of a Gulab Jamun burger. “Finally something that will make those cloying lumps of putty palatable,” one Twitter user wrote. However, it’s safe to say that most of the reviews weren’t quite favourable.

Ok just because you do Pineapple on Pizza, doesn’t mean you can put anything sweet on anything savory! https://t.co/WecQbQgc7C — Akshobh Giridharadas (@Akshobh) September 20, 2022

trying way too hard, just warm it up and stick some ice cream on the side like a normal person https://t.co/mC7iyAHQ8j — ity (@ity_000) September 20, 2022

I would eat it. It’s gulab jaman https://t.co/xNYhB9JdfE — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) September 20, 2022

I know everyone hating on this but back in boarding school we use to do this with bread. Gulab Jamun sandwiches and they were yum 😅 https://t.co/usTBHVG7WT — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) September 20, 2022

This is one way to dramatically reduce population problems… https://t.co/RWhs9PsUla — T. H. Houghton (@sidin) September 20, 2022

This is why the world is ending https://t.co/XGNzT3qvFv — Bandish P Kachhy (@bandishkachhy) September 20, 2022

The Gulab Jamun had met much worse fate than a burger recently. A video of a chaat being made from Gulab Jamun gave fans of the sweet nightmares. Firstly, curd is poured on the sweet, followed by tamarind chutney and a green chutney. Lastly, it’s garnished with ‘papdi’ and sev.

Last year, a similar preparation called Rasgulla chat horrified sweet lovers. In the viral video, a person squeezes the syrup out of two rasgullas and cuts them in two with a tong after placing them on a serving plate. They are then topped with yogurt and tamarind chutney and finally garnished with some masala, almonds, cashews, raisins, and of course, some more dripping of that tamarind chutney.

