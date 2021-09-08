Gulab Jamun Injected With Old Monk is a Bizarre Infusion Desi Foodies Want to Try

Gulab jamun is one the staple Indian desserts and over the years many culinary creatives have tried to put their own unique twist to this dish. From gulab jamun with ice cream to gulab jamun milkshakes, the combinations are galore. However, a recent video doing the rounds on social media has shown how gulab jamun can also become a discreet carrier of alcohol.

A video shared on Facebook by Kirik Adda last month, demonstrated how one can inject Old Monk rum into gulab jamun and add a surprising twist to this Indian dessert. The 15-second video shows a person filling a medical syringe with Old Monk rum and then injecting each piece of gulab jamun with small portions of the alcoholic liquid. For a finishing touch, the person also drizzles the rum over the dessert tray. The idea might just revolutionise the sugar-syrup dipped dessert for most of the Indians as the video has amassed over 5.1 million views and 76k likes since it was shared on the social media platform.

Netizens are quite impressed with the video as the reaction suggests. Some Facebook-users are also wondering about the after-effects of consuming one of the rum-dripping gulab jamuns, as one comment read, “Think how much of a hangover he will get.” For some this was the perfect way to consume alcohol since an onlooker would not find it suspicious. Some other excited viewers expressed their wish to know the place from where they can buy such sweets, as one user commented, “Where is this shop?” Others commended the inventors of the recipe and dubbed it as a “nice combination.”

The combination also reminded some of a similar Danish dish as they commented, “Now those are some Rum Balls.”

Rum balls are mainly consumed in Europe during the holiday season. However unlike Indian gulab jamun, rum ball is a small cake that is more like chocolate. Rum ball is a confection dish which is similar to a truffle. It is usually made from leftover cake, with a few stale biscuits thrown into the mix, which is then crumbled up with melted dark chocolate and rum, and rolled into balls, and coated with sprinkles or cocoa.

