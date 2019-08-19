‘Gulab Jamun ki Sabzi’, the Latest Dish to Give Netizens Food for Thought

Gulab Jamuns are an integral part of the Indian dessert pantheon. And now, they have joined a long list of foods — pineapple pizza, chocolate samosa or veg biryani, for instance — that often trigger raging debates on social media sites and leave foodies polarized.

It all started with a Twitter user, who calls himself Bhand Engineer posting a picture of ‘Gulab Jamun ki Sabzi’ with a somewhat sarcastic observation.

Every day, I lose my faith in humanity a little more. pic.twitter.com/WWEVNvzJLo — IG: bhand.engineer (@Bhand_Engineer) August 14, 2019

While one Twitter user pointed out that ‘Gulab Jamun ki Sabzi’ was a “delicious” dish from Rajasthan, the post led to a raging debate on the micro-blogging site with people weighing in with their opinions on the thick-gravy dish.

Haha it's a Rajasthani dish and it's delicious. — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) August 14, 2019

Actually they are just like kofte(made by khoya) and prepares in rich dahi/ghee gravy. There are few very popular restaurants in Jodhpur serve these dishes. If u visit Jodhpur, do visit those joints. (if u like rich preparations) — Raman (@Dhuandhaar) August 14, 2019

Reported for disturbing content — Mi(sery)nion (@angie_tribeccaa) August 15, 2019

Really it's time to leave this world.. @rafi_khan18 — Adil Jabbar (@Adiljabbar23) August 15, 2019

This is so bad. — Always sleep before exams (@freeleticon) August 14, 2019

Idar dard hua, yeh dekke 😑 pic.twitter.com/iAulteE9nK — Naam hai Sidhu (@Yo_Siddhu) August 14, 2019

It’s one of the most delicious sabzi made in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The gulab jamuns are unsweetened and put in rich gravy. — Ashu 📸 (@AshuMittal) August 15, 2019

What does the gravy taste like? So if the GJs arent sweetened can it be called gulab jamuns? Arent they just jamuns? — Mufaddal Fakhruddin (@mufaaf) August 15, 2019

It’s basically using the gulab Jamun ( the fried one without syrup) and using it in a gravy.. just like you would make a kofta ( with khoya and paneer ) — shruti (@vyasshruti) August 16, 2019

Gulab jamuns are ubiquitous sight at sweet shops across India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. In fact, in January, the milk-solid-based sweet was declared the “national sweet” of Pakistan based on a controversial Twitter poll carried out by the Government of Pakistan.

It beat rivals jalebi and barfi for the title, taking 47 per cent of the total 15, 196 votes.

But it’s not just the sub-continent that takes its culinary sensitivities too seriously.

In 2017, the president of Iceland stoked a controversy and months of online debate by nonchalantly demanding that pineapple-topped pizzas should be banned.

The demand was met with furor and cheer in equal measure by fans and distractors of the “Hawaiian pizza”, which it later emerged, was actually invented by a Canadian.

What is the National Sweet of Pakistan? — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 1, 2019

