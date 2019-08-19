Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

‘Gulab Jamun ki Sabzi’, the Latest Dish to Give Netizens Food for Thought

It all started with a Twitter user, who calls himself 'Bhand Engineer' posting a picture of ‘Gulab Jamun ki Sabzi’ with a somewhat sarcastic observation.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 19, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
(Twitter / @Bhand_Engineer)
(Twitter / @Bhand_Engineer)
Loading...

Gulab Jamuns are an integral part of the Indian dessert pantheon. And now, they have joined a long list of foods — pineapple pizza, chocolate samosa or veg biryani, for instance — that often trigger raging debates on social media sites and leave foodies polarized.

It all started with a Twitter user, who calls himself Bhand Engineer posting a picture of ‘Gulab Jamun ki Sabzi’ with a somewhat sarcastic observation.

While one Twitter user pointed out that ‘Gulab Jamun ki Sabzi’ was a “delicious” dish from Rajasthan, the post led to a raging debate on the micro-blogging site with people weighing in with their opinions on the thick-gravy dish.

Gulab jamuns are ubiquitous sight at sweet shops across India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. In fact, in January, the milk-solid-based sweet was declared the “national sweet” of Pakistan based on a controversial Twitter poll carried out by the Government of Pakistan.

It beat rivals jalebi and barfi for the title, taking 47 per cent of the total 15, 196 votes.

But it’s not just the sub-continent that takes its culinary sensitivities too seriously.

In 2017, the president of Iceland stoked a controversy and months of online debate by nonchalantly demanding that pineapple-topped pizzas should be banned.

The demand was met with furor and cheer in equal measure by fans and distractors of the “Hawaiian pizza”, which it later emerged, was actually invented by a Canadian.

