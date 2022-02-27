Gulab Jamun Parantha is the Latest Weird Food Combo Leaving Internet Confused

From Dosa Ice cream to Maggi pani puri, the internet has brought forth innumerable food combinations. While some experiments like buttery and a spicy omelette made us drool, some bizarre food combinations such as Fanta Maggi made our head spin and left netizens feeling cringed. Whatever the experiment may be, the internet never fails to amuse us. However, there can be a time when the amusing versatility of social media can leave the internet confused. Don’t believe it? Then please allow us to introduce you all to gulab jamun paratha. Yes, you heard that right.

A video is making the rounds on social media, in which we can see a food vendor making this gulab jamun paratha. Originally, the video, which is now going viral, was posted by two food bloggers @taste_bird and @foodxdelhi on February 13. The video starts with the man rolling out dough. Then he fills the dough with two pieces of gulab jamuns and crushes them. After closing the dough, the vendor makes a paratha and fries it on a sizzling hot tawa. Once this gulab jamun paratha is ready, the man tops it with the sugar syrup (chashni) and serves it hot.

Advertisement

While posting the video on her Instagram account, taste bird wrote, “Sorry for this view. Actually I am shocked but this turned out to be really good.” So far, the video has garnered more than 38.1k likes and has been viewed over 607k times. While informing the netizens that the video is from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, foodxdelhi wrote in the caption, “Kabhi Gulab Jamun wala Parantha Khaya h. Issasey bdia aur kya hi chahiye”, and ended the caption with a handful of heart emoticons.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the clip was uploaded on social media, users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. One user wrote in Hindi, “Gulab Jamun lovers are in shock”. Another user wrote, “Are bhaiya isse achha puranpoli bana lo, faltu experiment karte hai (These are nonsensical experiments, you could have made a puran poli better than this)”. One comment read, “Kyu bhai kyu. Duniya mein sabji ki kami ho gayi thi kya batao? (Why did you make this? Is there any shortage of vegetables in the world?)”.

In contrast to this, few expressed their will to try the dish, as one user commented, “Wow this looks so delicious.” Another person commented, “Super tempting, I want to have this.” Many people reacted to the video using a handful of emoticons. What are your views on this gulab jamun paratha? Would you like to give it a try?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.