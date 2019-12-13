Gulab Jamun Pav? After Pizza, This Sweet Vada Pav is Every Foodie's Worst Nightmare
This is not the first time that gulab jamun has been used as a fusion. Earlier, the sweet dish was used in pizza and became famous as gulab jamun pizza.
This is not the first time that gulab jamun has been used as a fusion. Earlier, the sweet dish was used in pizza and became famous as gulab jamun pizza.
Vada Pav is a finger food that is relished with equal fervour throughout India, especially in Maharashtra. Now, a new fusion vada pav with gulab jamun stuffing in it is leaving netizens stunned and surprised. It is difficult for people on social media to believe how the snack will taste with sweet flavour of gulab jamun in it.
Pav is served with spicy vada and is a quick snack available at eateries but a picture shared by a Twitter user shows gulab jamun stuffed in pav.
People with a sweet tooth would not mind trying gulab jamun pav but people who swear by vada pav would surely not be happy with the ‘sweet’ form of the snack. Some were eager to taste gulab jamun pav but others detested the idea of giving the savory snack a sweeter twist.
Open for surprise pic.twitter.com/N8nEfbMpOH— Catty Stark. (@CatWomaniya) December 10, 2019
Since being shared, the picture gulab jamun pav has received 170 likes and has been re-tweeted over 40 times.
A number of people took to the comment section to react on the picture of gulab jamun pav. While some called the combination horrible and expressed their reaction through meme, others said they would like to try it once.
Don't spoil Vadapav...😣😣😣😣— Omkar Mali 🇮🇳 (@iamOmkara) December 10, 2019
December 10, 2019
December 10, 2019
December 10, 2019
December 10, 2019
December 10, 2019
Blocked.— Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) December 10, 2019
This is not the first time that gulab jamun has been used as a fusion. Earlier, the sweet dish was used in pizza and became famous as gulab jamun pizza.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Motors Offers Year-End Discounts Worth Rs 1 Lakh
- ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC in Guwahati Postponed Due to CAB Protests
- Peeling Back the Days: The Year of the Onion – An Autobiography
- Airtel Has Three New Prepaid Recharge Packs With Unlimited Voice Calls
- Pakistani Fans Roast 'Injured' Pacer Hasan Ali for Walking Down the Ramp With 'Rib Fractures'