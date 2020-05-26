'Gulabo Sitabo' Makes a Cameo in Mumbai Police's Bollywood Meme on Cyber Security

The social media handles of the Mumbai police enjoy immense popularity among the netizens. Making hilarious references involving characters from popular films and songs have given Mumbai police a strong following online. The body has been using this fanfare to spread awareness regarding several social evils.

This time, the Mumbai police focused on the need to implement strong passwords.

Hackers and Internet fraudsters can easily crack open an easy password. Also, people with weak or simple bank passwords risk their money getting ransacked by intruders.

Hence, the Mumbai police has urged Mumbaikars to adopt the practice of using strong passwords. Using a still from the upcoming movie Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachhan and Ayushmann Khurrana, the cops have efficiently shown how important a strong password is.

In the upload, Ayushmann is delivering the lines, "Humein godh lelo" "(adopt me)". The post was captioned: "Strong password to Mumbaikars with a weak password!"

The Shoojit Sircar film will see a direct release on an OTT platform on June 12.

The trailer of the film was quite well received by the audience.

While Amitabh plays the role of an owner of an old dilapidated mansion, Ayushmann is a tenant in the mansion. Amitabh wants his tenants gone, while Ayushmann would not move an inch. In one scene from the trailer, the younger actor proposes that Amitabh adopt him in order to be saved from all troubles.