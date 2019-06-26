Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Gulabo-Sitabo' Puppets Were Born In The Same District as Amitabh Bachchan

‘Gulabo-Sitabo', the famous puppets who had drifted into oblivion with the advent of computer games, are now back in the reckoning.

IANS

Updated:June 26, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Gulabo-Sitabo' Puppets Were Born In The Same District as Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan's quirky first look from his forthcoming film Gulabo Sitabo was revealed. From the picture tweeted by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, it looks like the Shoojit Sircar directorial will have Bachchan play an old bespectacled Muslim man with a fat nose. (Image: Twitter/Taran Adarsh)
Loading...

‘Gulabo-Sitabo', the famous puppets who had drifted into oblivion with the advent of computer games, are now back in the reckoning.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's latest film called "Gulabo-Sitabo" has put the puppet duo back into spotlight.

The puppets were created by a Kayastha family in Pratapgarh -- ironically, a district to which Amitabh Bachchan's ancestors belong.

Ram Niranjan Lal Srivastava belonged to Narharpur village in Pratapgarh and he was working in the Agricultural Institute in Prayagraj, then known as Allahabad, when he learnt the art of puppetry.

In the sixties, Srivastava created the Gulabo-Sitabo puppets and presented them at shows as warring sisters-in-law. He also wrote short poems focusing on social evils that were a part of Gulabo-Sitabo shows.

After Srivastava, his nephew Alakh Narain Srivastava carried forward the tradition. He also trained other people in the art and Gulabo-Sitabo went on to become an integral part of folklore.

"With the advent of TV and computer games, Gulabo-Sitabo slowly drifted into oblivion. I have tried to keep the art alive but I hope that the film will revive the characters," said Alakh Narain Srivastava, who worked to spread the popularity of the puppets through television and other cultural events.

Every year on Dussehra, Srivastava returns to his native village in Pratapgarh and uses the Ram Lila stage for his puppet shows.

Srivastava said that Gulabo-Sitabo, without sounding like preachers, told people how to resolve family disputes and the importance of education and cleanliness.

"There is a need for the government to give protection to such art forms and encourage people to learn it," he said.

Srivastava is not sure whether the film "Gulabo Sitabo" has any connection with his puppet characters but added that "the mere title has evoked so much interest in the puppets and we can hope for a massive revival of the art."

The film, according to sources, revolves around the love-hate relationship between a house owner, played by Bachchan, and his tenant, played by Ayushman Khurana. Shades of Gulabo-Sitabo definitely.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram