Gullies Formed by Melting Dusty Ice on Mars Could Hold Signs of Life on Red Planet

Mars has always been an subject of fascination for astronomers and space enthusiasts alike. From the possibility of human survival on the planet someday to wonder about the past that has made Mars such a hostile and inhospitable planet today. Some structures captured by satellite suggest there must have been some activity on the planet once; one such phenomenon is various gullies formed on the red planet’s surface. Researchers now believe the gullies could be a result of melting dusty ice water.

Gullies are generally formed by flow of water, but as there’s no water on Mars (no liquid rivers at least) the phenomenon might seem odd. However, Mars does have plenty of ice. The areas where ice melted to form these gullies could be ideal places for life to survive or exist. The study has been published in ‘Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets’ by authors Aditya Khuller and Philip Christensen.

“We've known that Mars has water ice for a while, But this is the first time we've seen it this close to the equator at places where it might be melting,” Khuller said. The phenomenon that melting ice dust was forming these gullies was first proposed by Christensen a decade ago. Later, computer simulations showed that the snow melts only when it is very dusty on Mars.

Then Khuller began investigating Christensen new, high-resolution images and noticed a change.

“There were these light-toned deposits now visible within the gullies that weren't there in Christensen's original observations,” he said. These deposits where exactly where Christensen expected and proposed they would be 20 years ago. Java Mission-planning and Analysis for Remote Sensing (JMARS) was used by Khuller to study these locations.

His conclusion was these bright spots represented dusty ice water; much like dirty snow on Earth. These locations then became probable points to host life on Mars as around summer, these places will have liquid water in small amounts. “For decades, scientists have been looking for places on Mars where there could be water,” Khuller noted.

The next step in Khuller and Christensen’s study is to create computer simulations to understand how the water-ice would change over time. Simultaneously, they will continue to search for other such locations so Mars missions can be planned around them.