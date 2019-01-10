GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Gully Boy' Trailer Mash Up With Eminem's '8 Mile' is the Best Thing You'll Watch Today

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, 'Gully Boy' celebrates the journey of a boy of Mumbai streets who goes on to become one of India’s most notable rappers.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
'Gully Boy' Trailer Mash Up With Eminem's '8 Mile' is the Best Thing You'll Watch Today
Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, 'Gully Boy' celebrates the journey of a boy of Mumbai streets who goes on to become one of India’s most notable rappers.
Ranveer Singh's upcoming movie Gully Boy is reminding hip-hop fans of Eminem's critically acclaimed 8 Mile.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie celebrates the journey of a boy of Mumbai streets who goes on to become one of India’s most notable rappers.

And, while, Singh may be getting rave reviews for rapping 'Asli Hip Hop' tune and for being able to portray all kinds of 'versatile' characters, social media has also pointed out how all of this may be new for Bollywood but it looks like a somewhat rip-off of Eminem's story, 8 Mile.

If you've not seen 8 Mile, the film is loosely based on American rapper Marshall Mathers aka Eminem's actual upbringing, of how he went from poverty-stricken streets to become one of the top rappers in the industry.

As if the Internet wasn't already flooded with posts pointing out the uncanny resemblances between the two movies, a Facebook page went a mile ahead to mashup the audio from Gully Boy's trailer and incorporated strategic clips of Eminem from 8 Mile in it.

The end result? 8 Mile is Gully Boy. Gully Boy is 8 Mile.

