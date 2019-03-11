English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gully Dog: Rescued Stray Becomes First from Streets to Join Bengal Police's Elite Bomb Sniffing Squad
Asha was rescued by West Bengal police when they found her being mistreated outside their training facility. She is the first mixed-breed dog to join the 30-strong bomb sniffing unit.
Source: AFP
Some 18 months after been rescued from stone-throwing children, a Kolkata street mutt has emerged top dog in an elite bomb- and drug-sniffing squad.
"Asha" -- meaning "hope" in Hindi -- was rescued by West Bengal police when they found her being mistreated outside their training facility.
"The dog was bleeding when she was taken inside the campus," senior West Bengal Police Training Academy official Dipankar Bhattacharya told AFP.
Officers originally intended keeping the mixed-breed stray as a pet, but Asha turned out to have a nose every bit as good as the German Shepherds and Labradors usually trained to sniff out explosives and drugs.
Sajal Mondal, the head of the academy, said she passed the gruelling training with flying colours and that drugs and explosives like TNT were no match for Asha's keen sense of smell.
"She performed better than her pedigree peers, jumping nearly six feet (two metres) high and crossing hurdles," he said.
"She is also our fastest runner."
Asha is the first mixed-breed dog to join the 30-strong unit.
