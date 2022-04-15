Gumboot Chiton, The Creature With Teeth Made of Hardest Organic Material in The World

A marine creature with teeth as hard and strong as steel, capable of biting into the hardest of objects, has left the scientific community perplexed.

Gumboot chitons are snail-like creatures that belong to the species mollusk. They live underwater and they have extremely hard teeth. You will be surprised to know that the teeth of gumboot chiton are the hardest organic material in the world known to mankind.

There is a mineral found in the earth, which is called magnetite. They are usually found in the earth’s crust. However, scientists have discovered that the same mineral is found inside the gumboot chiton and that their teeth are made of magnetite.

The teeth of this creature are small and wiry, helping them to eat by uprooting the moss on the stones underwater. While the upper part of the teeth is made of magnetite, the roots are also very strong because they are made of iron-like material. Santabarbarite is a substance that has never been found in any other living being but strangely enough, this substance is found in the roots of the teeth of this organism.

Due to the presence of both substances like Santabarbarite and Magnetite, the teeth of this organism are considered to be the hardest organic material in the world. Derek Joister, an associate professor at Northwestern University in Illinois, said that Santabarbarite has high water content, due to which it becomes stronger and less dense, which makes the teeth of the gumboot chiton extremely strong.

