Gupta & Daughters: Progressive Punjab Chemist Names Shop After His Girls, Twitter Impressed

While fathers and sons have long dominated names of firms, shops, and businesses across the world, a sign board with the name of a woman and her father has been going viral on social media.

In an image shared on Twitter by Aman Kashyap, who is a medical professional, the signboard of a local chemist's store in Ludhiana, Punjab, can be seen with the words "Gupta and Daughters" printed on it.

Gupta nd daughters .... 👏🏽👏🏽 Unlike all the shops opened in the name of Sons, a medicine shop in association with "Gupta & Daughters" spotted in Ludhiana.



Be the change you want to see in this world ♥️

"Unlike all the shops opened in the name of sons, a medicine shop in association with “Gupta & Daughters” spotted in Ludhiana," Kashyap wrote on Twitter "Be the change you want to see in this world," Kashyap wrote.

The image has been going viral on Twitter with over 6,000 likes. Many responded with warm regards and compliments for the owners of the shop who had chosen to name it on their daughters.

Breaking the norm,

To a gesture warm,

Gupta & Daughters instead

Of routine Gupta & Sons tread,

Breaking the norm,

To a gesture warm,

Gupta & Daughters instead

Of routine Gupta & Sons tread,

The new path oblivious to a storm.

Others even posted photos of other shops and businesses named after fathers and daughters instead of sons.

Should be a trendsetter




