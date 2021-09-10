Gupta Period Temple Stairs, Inscription Found in UP in 'Breakthrough' Excavation

In what it termed a “breakthrough" discovery, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has found stairs leading to a temple from the Gupta period in Bilsar of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh. The discovery was made by ASI’s Agra Circle, during scientific cleaning at the protected site in Etah. An inscription that dates back to 5th Century CE was also found, that possibly read “Sri Mahendraditya.." was also found. Mahendraditya is identified as Kumaragupta of the Gupta dynasty. “Breakthrough discovery by

@ASIGoI’s Agra Circle - Stairs leading to Gupta period temple were found through scientific cleaning at the protected site of Bilsarh, Etah," ASI wrote on Twitter. “An inscription in Shankh lipi on one of the steps, datable to 5th century CE, Gupta period, possibly reading “Sri Mahendraditya..”, identified as Kumargupta of the Gupta dynasty has been unearthed," it added.

Breakthrough discovery by @ASIGoI's Agra Circle - Stairs leading to Gupta period temple were found through scientific cleaning at the protected site of Bilsarh, Etah. @MinOfCultureGoI @kishanreddybjp @KishanReddyOfc pic.twitter.com/ILSDZITVLa— Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) September 8, 2021

An inscription in Shankh lipi on one of the steps, datable to 5th century CE, Gupta period, possibly reading "Sri Mahendraditya..”, identified as Kumargupta of the Gupta dynasty has been unearthed. @MinOfCultureGoI pic.twitter.com/iz7XIB2MHG— Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) September 8, 2021

“These inscriptions related to Kumargupta are already published and are well-known. At present cleaning work is underway at the site," The Hindustan Times quoted Vasant Swarnkar, superintending archaeologist of Agra circle of ASI, as saying. He further said that when the depth of the two pillars that were found was traced, the stairs were unearthed: a “well-finished" one and three more thereafter. This indicated that it was the entrance to a temple. There was also a platform but cleaning work had to be stopped due to lack of space, Swarnkar said. As per the report, a horse having a similar inscription as the one discovered at Etah, resides at the state museum in Lucknow. However, it remains unknown as to which god or deity the recently discovered temple was dedicated to.

Recently, a mysterious tunnel-like structure at the Delhi Legislative Assembly sparked speculation on social media. Its origin has been identified but there won’t be any further digging, news agency ANI quoted Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel as saying. However, a 2016 BBC report had already discussed a passageway underneath the Delhi Legislative Assembly, with a hidden entrance and a shallow chamber. The news organisation had also cited Ram Niwas Goel, claiming that the Speaker had rediscovered the passageway.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here