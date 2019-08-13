Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Gurudwara To Offer Saplings As Prasad For 550th Guru Nanak Birth Anniversary

In the past five years over two lakh saplings were planted through these efforts.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2019, 7:55 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gurudwara To Offer Saplings As Prasad For 550th Guru Nanak Birth Anniversary
Image Credits: News18 Telugu.
Loading...

The Delhi Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) is distributing saplings as "prasad" and promoting tree plantation in educational institutions to mark the 550th birth anniversary year of Guru Nanak Dev.

"The DSGMC has launched a mega drive to plant one lakh trees at all gurdwaras and Sikh educational institutions," president of the committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

"It is mandatory for all fresh students at nine colleges affiliated to the Delhi University, managed by the Committee, to plant 10 trees from the current academic session to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev's love for nature," Mr Sirsa said.

"This is for encouraging the Sikh community to protect planet earth from threats posed by climate change and global warming. With this move, around 55,000 new environmental friendly species are likely to be planted this year by fresher students who got admission in the nine colleges," he said.

"The tree plantation work done by students will be treated as their college project and the marks scored by them would be included in annual result. The students will have to submit reports highlighting the status of trees planted by them accompanied with photographs on an annual basis," Mr Sirsa further said.

The DSGMC has also asked Sikh students to ensure rainwater harvesting arrangements at their houses and submit a report with photographs to the principal concerned. This is aimed at developing environmental activism among younger generations of the community.

The DSGMC will start distributing free saplings of plants and trees mentioned in the Gurbani such as Neem and Ber along with others species beneficial for the environment from Sikh shrines, Mr Sirsa said.

"About two lakh saplings of fruit-bearing tree species and those that absorb air pollutants like mango, amla, jamun, gulmohar, neem and Ber will be distributed among gurdwara devotees as 'prasad' to promote environment protection and a sustainable ecosystem in the national capital ."

The committee organises afforestation drive on Gurpurab (birth anniversary of Sikh Gurus) by distributing free tree saplings and also conducts tree plantations in 29 education institutions run by it and other places connected with Sikh religion making the occasion memorable.

In the past five years over two lakh saplings were planted through these efforts, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram