Gurugram Building Tilts Sideways After Heavy Rain Lashes At It For Hours, Pics Go Viral

Heavy rains in Delhi and the satellite cities of Gurugram and Noida has thrown life off-balance for many in the region.

Authorities sealed off a four-storeyed under-construction building in Gurgaon after it tilted towards one side after developing cracks. Light rain was recorded at several place including Karnal, Ambala and Panchkula in the state.

The under-construction building in a residential locality in Gurgaon's Sector-46 developed cracks following heavy rain which lashed the city on Wednesday. The building was sealed and people living in some adjoining houses were asked to move out as a precautionary measure, officials said.

They said that a few police personnel were also deployed in the area to ensure that no one goes near the building.

Haryana: Police vacated a four-storey building in Gurugram's Sector-46 after it bent on one side, following heavy downpour in the region. https://t.co/VgdYqvYacn pic.twitter.com/D6vJlZyPo2 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

A five-storey building in sector 46 in #Gurugram tilted onto one side after its basement was water-logged. "Water has filled up in the basement since Wednesday morning. We are helpless since it is raining and can't drain the water out," said Rajesh Kumar, owner of the property. pic.twitter.com/Am8OR63BZm — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 20, 2020

As visuals of flooded roads in Gurugram went viral, several damages were also recorded.

A nearly 10-feet stretch of road near IFFCO chowk in Gurgaon caved in. The road stretch was later cordoned off.