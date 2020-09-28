Gurugram Cops Recovered from Covid-19, Now They are Donating Plasma to Patients in Need

Police personnel in Gurugram district who had suffered from Covid-19 and have made a full recovery will donate their plasma to help others combat the deadly virus.

In the district, 240 police personnel have tested positive for Coronavirus in all. Of these, 215 have recovered and 25 are undergoing treatment.

On June 10, a 58-year-old inspector with co-morbidities succumbed to the virus. This was the first Covid-19 related death involving police personnel in the district.

"Our plan is to give as much plasma as we can. We have spoken to our recovered personnel and they are ready to donate their plasma to help Covid-19 patients recover from the virus," said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

Based on the Indian Medical Council of Medical Research guidelines, plasma from a recovered patient can be used after 28 days for treating other patients.

Personnel who have completed this period will start donating their plasma in a day or two.

The official said hospitals are facing a shortage of plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients and this initiative will go a long way in meeting the requirement. Gurugram police personnel who have successfully recovered from Covid-19 can continue to donate plasma as per the norms on a regular basis, he added.

"A total of twelve personnel from one police station (Udyog Vihar) had tested positive for Covid-19. We have all now recovered and resumed our work. Those who have completed the period will donate their plasma in a couple of days," a police personnel, said.

The Gurugram police have also been actively taking action against violators of the lockdown and section 144 in the district. So far nearly 53,722 people have been booked for lockdown violations in the district.