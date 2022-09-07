Gurugram Man Orders Biryani on Zomato's Inter-city Service, Gets Only Salan Delivered

For food enthusiasts across India, Biryani is not just a dish but an emotion. The richly fragrant, light rice paired with meat and various spices, is then traditionally cooked in an enormous pot. While there are various ways and styles of cooking a biryani–touted to be a Mughal origin dish–possibly the most famous ones are found in Kolkata, Lucknow, and Hyderabad.

Recently, a Zomato customer was left disappointed after trying the food delivery company’s new inter-city food delivery service. Interestingly, the customer, Gurugram-based Prateek Kanwal is also a shareholder in Zomato.

Prateek on Twitter order a chicken biryani from a restaurant in Hyderabad but to his surprise and disappointment, received only a small box of ‘salan’. It is an accompaniment that is usually served with the Biryani. Prateek took to the micro-blogging platform to share his “double loss” experience, first as a customer and then as a Zomato shareholder. He urged the food delivery platform to look into the issue at the earliest and tagged the CEO Deepinder Goyal as well. Take a look at the tweet here.

Ordered chicken biryani from Hotel Shadab using @zomato interstate legend service and all I got was a small box of salan. @deepigoyal this seemed like a great idea but my dinner plans are up in the air now. Now, you owe me a Biryani in Gurgaon! pic.twitter.com/ppVbausds8 — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) September 3, 2022

Prateek revealed that he had ordered a plate of chicken biryani from Hotel Shadab using Zomato interstate legend service and all he received was a small box of salan. Food items ordered through inter-city service are delivered the next day. Prateek is also the Director of Policy and Advocacy at NewGlobe, a public policy organization.

Rueing that his dinner plans have gone for a toss, Prateek implored Deepinder Goyal to fix the issue and also said that the Zomato CEO owed him a biryani in Gurgaon.

Meanwhile, Zomato officials managed to track down Prateek’s plate of biryani soon – and sent him extra helping as a gesture of apology. The public policy professional tweeted his appreciation for their customer service and accepted that credit must be given where it’s due.

Credit where it’s due! Sushant from customer service and product head of @zomato interstate legends not only tracked my Biryani but also sent me an extra Biryani from @biryanibykilo! Issue has been resolved @deepigoyal! Atleast, as a shareholder I feel good about customer service pic.twitter.com/nZ1O7TvsAJ — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) September 3, 2022

He thanked Sushant from customer service and product head of Zomato in his tweet and said that he feels great about the customer service from Zomato–him being a shareholder.

