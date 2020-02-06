Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Gurugram Police Shares Meme To Show How Even 'Kabir Singh' Can Be Safe

The police not only distributed 200 helmets, but also gifted people 500 pens and hundreds of flowers.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 6, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
Gurugram Police Shares Meme To Show How Even 'Kabir Singh' Can Be Safe
In an attempt to spread awareness about safety while riding a two-wheeler, Gurugram traffic police have shared a meme of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh.

Taking to Twitter, the traffic police, in a funny manner, asked people to think of their safety first. Posting the meme, the police wrote, “Jab khud bachoge tabhi Preeti ko bacha paoge (When you save yourself, then you will be able to save Preeti).” In the movie, Shahid goes to save Kiara Advani (Preeti) on a bike without wearing the helmet.

The Gurugram traffic police last month had also distributed helmets to those riding their vehicles without headgear to emphasise the importance of wearing it.

Making an appeal to follow traffic rules, ACP Traffic Akhil Kumar gifted helmets to several two-wheeler riders, who were without helmet, and encouraged them to spread the message to other people.

The police not only distributed 200 helmets, but also gifted people 500 pens and hundreds of flowers.

As per a government report released last year, more than 1.5 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents in the country in 2018. India is placed at the top spot among 199 countries in the number of road accident deaths in the World Road statistics.

According to a report published in India Today, which analysed statistics provided by Road Transport and Highways Ministry, more than 48,746 two-wheeler users died in road mishaps in 2017.

The report also revealed that every hour four two wheeler riders who lost their lives in road accident did not wear a helmet.

Here are some reactions to the Gurugram police post on Twitter.

