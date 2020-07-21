Gurugram Residents Shroud Twitter in Apocalyptic Photos as Dark Clouds Take Over Sky

It's the year 2020 and everything is extra. Even monsoon in Delhi and NCR.

Known for its "blink and you miss it" personality, monsoons in Delhi, Gurugram or Noida rarely make it to Twitter for their visual glory or even intensity. July 2020, however, saw heavy rains pelt the national capital region. On Tuesday, days after parts of Delhi were wrecked by torrential rain, dark clouds covered the skies Gurugram, leading to heavy rainfall.

The ominous clouds covered Gurugram skies and led to many fun reactions on social media. Monsoon-starved Gurgram residents also took to their terraces and balconies to share images of the glorious (if slightly apocalyptic skies) monsoon skies.

The aliens are here. We are screwed.#Gurgaonpic.twitter.com/5e6vWEFTEN — Code and 69k others (@codebite) July 21, 2020

No filter indeed #GurgaonDaily apocalypse is normal now in #Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/LHI2IU8AXx — Ujjawal Sharma 🇮🇳 (@SharmaJi720) July 21, 2020

Many however pointed out that the fanfare was bigger than the actual show.

The photos brought joy on social media after a day of rough rain in Delhi and NCR which led to at least one death in the capital and displacement of several families in Anna Nagar after ten houses were washed away in the rain.