Gurugram Residents Shroud Twitter in Apocalyptic Photos as Dark Clouds Take Over Sky

Gurugram skies | Image credit: Twitter

Gurugram skies | Image credit: Twitter

Aliens or an act of God? Dark cloud cover in Gurugram left residents wondering.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 21, 2020, 6:28 PM IST
It's the year 2020 and everything is extra. Even monsoon in Delhi and NCR.

Known for its "blink and you miss it" personality, monsoons in Delhi, Gurugram or Noida rarely make it to Twitter for their visual glory or even intensity. July 2020, however, saw heavy rains pelt the national capital region. On Tuesday, days after parts of Delhi were wrecked by torrential rain, dark clouds covered the skies Gurugram, leading to heavy rainfall.

The ominous clouds covered Gurugram skies and led to many fun reactions on social media. Monsoon-starved Gurgram residents also took to their terraces and balconies to share images of the glorious (if slightly apocalyptic skies) monsoon skies.

Many however pointed out that the fanfare was bigger than the actual show.

The photos brought joy on social media after a day of rough rain in Delhi and NCR which led to at least one death in the capital and displacement of several families in Anna Nagar after ten houses were washed away in the rain.

