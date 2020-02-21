Gurugram Traffic Police's Sly Warning for Riders Without Helmets is Winning Laughs on Twitter

After the viral Kabir Singh meme aimed at encouraging road safety, Gurugram Traffic Police's Twitter handle is back once again with a hilarious meme that is tickling netizens' funny bones.

The meme, which is a play on a Bollywood song, tries to promote wearing helmets by demonstrating the trouble a rider without a helmet can get in while riding a two-wheeler in Gurugram.

"I looked at you. You looked at me. Aur ho gayi mushkil (And there was trouble)," Gurugram Traffic Police tweeted. The lines belong to the popular Bollywood song "Dus Bahane" from the 2005 film 'Dus'. Incidentally, the song has recently been remade as part of the Tiger Shroff-starrer film 'Baghi 3' which is set for a March 6 release.

The song's lines were used as the caption to a series of images depicting a vigilant cop spotting at a rider without a helmet and eventually catching him. In the last image, the traffic violator looks visibly hassled as he seemingly gets challaned.

I looked at you.

You looked at me.

Aur ho gayi mushkil.#WearAHelmet #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/qGjN7QBPnj — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) February 21, 2020

The video led to netizens demanding the cops make a Tik Tok video of the same and post it.

ek tiktok bhi banaao na ? — Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) February 21, 2020

Nevertheless, the photo itself went viral and received many comments.

Sir making Twitter great again. — Bhagavan WS (@BhagavanSriniv1) February 21, 2020

All the police handles have become real cool — Sarvesh bg (@esha1970) February 21, 2020

Dus bahane kar ke de gaye bill — Santastic (@santosh_vj) February 21, 2020

Earlier in the month, the same handle had shared a meme featuring a morphed image of Shahid Kapoor from his 2019 film Kabir Singh. The creator of the morphed imaged had photoshopped a helmet on Kapoor who was riding a motorcycle in the still photo with the caption, "Jab khud bachoge tabhi Preeti ko bacha paoge (When you save yourself, then you will be able to save Preeti)".

