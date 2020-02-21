English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Gurugram Traffic Police's Sly Warning for Riders Without Helmets is Winning Laughs on Twitter

No 'bahana' (excuse) when it comes to road safety | Image credit: Twitter

'I looked at you. You looked at me. Aur ho gayi mushkil' Gurugram Traffic Police tweeted.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 21, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
After the viral Kabir Singh meme aimed at encouraging road safety, Gurugram Traffic Police's Twitter handle is back once again with a hilarious meme that is tickling netizens' funny bones.

The meme, which is a play on a Bollywood song, tries to promote wearing helmets by demonstrating the trouble a rider without a helmet can get in while riding a two-wheeler in Gurugram.

"I looked at you. You looked at me. Aur ho gayi mushkil (And there was trouble)," Gurugram Traffic Police tweeted. The lines belong to the popular Bollywood song "Dus Bahane" from the 2005 film 'Dus'. Incidentally, the song has recently been remade as part of the Tiger Shroff-starrer film 'Baghi 3' which is set for a March 6 release.

The song's lines were used as the caption to a series of images depicting a vigilant cop spotting at a rider without a helmet and eventually catching him. In the last image, the traffic violator looks visibly hassled as he seemingly gets challaned.

The video led to netizens demanding the cops make a Tik Tok video of the same and post it.

Nevertheless, the photo itself went viral and received many comments.

Earlier in the month, the same handle had shared a meme featuring a morphed image of Shahid Kapoor from his 2019 film Kabir Singh. The creator of the morphed imaged had photoshopped a helmet on Kapoor who was riding a motorcycle in the still photo with the caption, "Jab khud bachoge tabhi Preeti ko bacha paoge (When you save yourself, then you will be able to save Preeti)".

https://twitter.com/TrafficGGM/status/1225062023542652928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1225062023542652928&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.news18.com%2Fnews%2Fbuzz%2Fgurugram-police-shares-meme-to-show-how-even-kabir-singh-can-be-safe-2489841.html

