Gurugram Twins Top Their School and Score Identical Marks in ICSE Exams

Gurugram: Twins Aninditia Mishra and her brother Aditya Mishra not just look identical but have also scored an identical percentage of 99.2 per cent in ICSE Class 10 exam. According to reports, the two topped their school with their marks.

"We never thought that we would achieve identical marks in board examination. Though, we had achieved identical marks in class 9 but the feeling of achieveing same marks in board examination is something special," said Aditya Mishra, the younger sibling, who resides in Gurugram's upscale Nirvana Country.

His sister Aninditia Mishra who is just 2 minutes elder said: "We never involved in competition during study. We always helped each other during solving questions and it helped both of us. The idendical marks in board examination has surprised us and our parents. It happened with the blessing of God and support of parents."

"We never saw them fighting or they had any intention to compete with each other in studies. They always helped each other at studies and other events. We are feeling proud. The number is highly impressive," said their father Prabhakar Mishra.

Aninditia has interest in research, while her brother wants to become computer engineer.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or class 10 board result 2020 on July 10 at 3pm.

The ICSE 10th board exams 2020 were earlier scheduled to be conducted in February and March, but got deferred midway due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, the board had decided to hold pending papers in the month of July, but then cancelled it after students and parents protested the move, expressing their concern over safety amid coronavirus crisis.

