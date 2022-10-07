Gurugram Woman Traces Down Thief Using Smartwatch, Punches Him to Recover Mobile Phone

A woman from Gurugram, Haryana, chased down the thief, who snatched her mobile phone, on her own without the help of police and recovered her device. The incident has been reported from Sector 23 in Palam Vihar area. According to the police, the woman was able to retrieve her phone after nearly a three-hour chase. She was able to track her mobile phone through her smartwatch.

The woman not only traced out the thief, but also snatched it back after punching him, Hindustan Times reported. The Palam Vihar police station said that the complaint was registered on Monday. The woman, identified as Pallavi Kaushik, is a 23-year-old resident of Sector 23, Palam Vihar. The theft reportedly took place when Pallavi was buying groceries at the Huda market in her neighbourhood.

She informed the police officials that a man kept peering over her shoulder, while she paid for the groceries, attempting to look at her UPI number. The man suddenly snatched her phone out of her hands and fled the location. Reportedly, Pallavi tried to alert the bystanders about the thief, but no one came to her rescue. She decided to chase the man herself and sprinted for about 200m, but unfortunately, he managed to get away. It did not make her budge as she further decided to track her phone with its shared location on her smartwatch.

The notification on the watch alerted that her mobile device was in the vicinity. It was around 9 pm when she reached the exact location of her phone. According to the report, the woman saw a man seated on a motorcycle using the device. Pallavi reportedly explained that she panicked at the loss of her phone because all her contacts and important work-related data were stored in it. She kept wandering for hours before she was finally able to track the thief. During the altercation, the man was able to break free.

“He tried to break free and my phone fell from his hands. He fled, leaving my phone behind. I picked it up and returned home. The next day, I submitted a complaint at the Palam Vihar police station,” she said. The officials stated that an amount of Rs 50,865 was transferred from her bank account using her UPI PIN. An FIR under sections 379 (theft), 379A (snatching), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the cops are further investigating the case.

