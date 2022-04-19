'Gurvinder Ki Kavita': This Vegetable Seller's Poetry on Inflation is Going Viral

As prices of vegetables are soaring in India due to Inflation, memes have gone viral on several social media handles. However, this time video of one vegetable seller caught the netizens’ eye. Uploaded on Twitter by user Shabnam Hashmi, the video shows a vegetable seller from Punjab reciting one poem on inflation in a very sarcastic way. “Gurvinder ki behtreen kavita. He is a vegetable seller, somewhere in Punjab I am assuming,” read the caption of the video. The roughly translated version of the poem goes something like: “Lemon says, you don’t touch me. Chilli says, you haven’t eaten me for many days. Oil says, you did fill the tank fully. The common man is dying without food. There is no control over inflation. We say India is getting appreciation worldwide, but I think India is going to become second Sri Lanka.”

Since uploaded, the video has garnered over 5K views. “Wah Wah. What a poetry by a vendor!” wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “Wow!! India, The Second Srilanka.” Let’s have a look at the video:

Gurvinder ki behtreen kavita . He is a vegetable seller , somewhere in Punjab I am assuming pic.twitter.com/YGEo5BNLbf — Shabnam Hashmi (@ShabnamHashmi) April 17, 2022

Summer has set in India and with rising temperatures, prices of vegetables are soaring too. The latest of the lot is lemon, whose prices have risen to Rs 200 per kg in Gujarat’s Rajkot as per a report. This comes at a time when the common man is already battling rising prices due to inflation, with lemon being a key kitchen requirement during the summer season.

Not only lemons and other vegetables, prices of other commodities too are rising. Be it milk, fuel, CNG or domestic gas – the prices of essential commodities have seen a steep rise over the past few weeks, with common man landing in a soup amid the inflation.

“The price of lemon is touching Rs 200 per kg. It was around Rs 50-60 per kg earlier. This is affecting our ‘kitchen budget’. Don’t know when will the prices go down,” news agency ANI quoted a customer at a market as saying.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.