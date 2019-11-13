Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Gus From 'Breaking Bad'? Taco Chain Business Owner Turns Out to Be Meth Distributor

The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team says 34-year-old Adolfo “Flaco” Mitchell of Guyton turned himself in last week after being indicted for drug trafficking and conspiracy.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gus From 'Breaking Bad'? Taco Chain Business Owner Turns Out to Be Meth Distributor
Image credits: Netflix/Better Call Saul.

Police say a man who owns a chain of taco restaurants in coastal Georgia had a sideline business — distributing large amounts of methamphetamine.

The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team says 34-year-old Adolfo “Flaco” Mitchell of Guyton turned himself in last week after being indicted for drug trafficking and conspiracy.

Police say Mitchell, who owns multiple Flacos House restaurants, was having methamphetamine shipped to him to distribute throughout the Savannah area. They say Mitchell was also directing others to transport methamphetamine to other states, including Virginia.

Mitchell remains jailed Monday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Mitchell was previously indicted for possession of marijuana and guns, as well as furnishing a pistol to a minor and using a minor in an illicit transaction, all stemming from a March traffic stop.

People couldn't stop drawing parallels between the popular show Breaking Bad's main antagonist, Gus who owned a chain of fast food restaurants - called Los Pollos Hermanos along with having this meth business on the side.

While the reality of being Mitchell in jail still remains true, we certainly know a lawyer he could call.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram