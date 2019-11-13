Gus From 'Breaking Bad'? Taco Chain Business Owner Turns Out to Be Meth Distributor
The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team says 34-year-old Adolfo “Flaco” Mitchell of Guyton turned himself in last week after being indicted for drug trafficking and conspiracy.
Image credits: Netflix/Better Call Saul.
Police say a man who owns a chain of taco restaurants in coastal Georgia had a sideline business — distributing large amounts of methamphetamine.
The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team says 34-year-old Adolfo “Flaco” Mitchell of Guyton turned himself in last week after being indicted for drug trafficking and conspiracy.
Police say Mitchell, who owns multiple Flacos House restaurants, was having methamphetamine shipped to him to distribute throughout the Savannah area. They say Mitchell was also directing others to transport methamphetamine to other states, including Virginia.
Mitchell remains jailed Monday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
Mitchell was previously indicted for possession of marijuana and guns, as well as furnishing a pistol to a minor and using a minor in an illicit transaction, all stemming from a March traffic stop.
People couldn't stop drawing parallels between the popular show Breaking Bad's main antagonist, Gus who owned a chain of fast food restaurants - called Los Pollos Hermanos along with having this meth business on the side.
While the reality of being Mitchell in jail still remains true, we certainly know a lawyer he could call.
(With inputs from Associated Press)
