Gus the Artistic Rat Has Earned Rs 1.10 Lakh by Making Abstract Paw Paintings

The rat named Gus is beating many human artists with his special paintings | Image credit: Twitter

Gus drew paintings on mini canvases using his paws, and the results left everyone surprised.

You might have watched the film Ratatouille, in which a rat named Remy aspires to become a culinary expert at a restaurant in Paris. Well, seems like he is not the only rat who had some creative skills. Another rat artist has earned overnight fame for his painting skills. Gus, the famous rat from Manchester, has drawn a number of abstract arts and sold them to raise money.


According to The Sun, Gus’ artistic skills were first noticed by its owner Jess Indseth, who saw a different side of the rodent when it was left to play with her art and craft set. The 19-year-old owner decided to bring in some non-toxic children’s paints, just to help her pet nurture its skills further.

Gus drew paintings on mini canvases using his paws, and the results left everyone surprised. Jess has sold her artwork to Etsy, for around £20 (approx. Rs 1800) a pop. She ended up receiving multiple orders from around the globe.

Talking to the news outlet, Jeff, who is a professional swimming instructor, said, “I love his artwork and lots of people across the world too. I was shocked to find there was a market for rat paintings – but it’s amazing.”

Gus is Jeff’s fourth rodent, which she bought from a breeder in 2018. She also has Boo, Dot and Eve, however, Gus seems to the calmest of all.

Jeff has sold around 60 painting so far, earning a profit of around £1200 (approx. Rs 1.10 lakhs). “Gus is the most artistic. He’s a star,” Jeff added about her little pet.


