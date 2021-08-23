CHANGE LANGUAGE
Guwahati Vendor Mixes Urine in Panipuri Water in Viral Video, Arrested

A video of a panipuri vendor mixing urine in the jaljeera water has left everyone in disgust. (Credits: Twitter/@Mk817Khan)

The video has been widely shared on social media and people are furious at the act.

The love for panipuri is quite evident among Indians. It is one of India’s most loved street food, and people often ignore the hygiene factor while thinking about it. However, an offensive video of a panipuri vendor mixing urine in the jaljeera water has left everyone in disgust. A 20second-video of the same has been uploaded on the microblogging site, where the panipuri vendor can be seen urinating in a mug behind his stall and adding that to the panipuri water. The scene is reportedly captured in the Athgaon area of Assam’s Guwahati. The caption of the video reads, “Shocking! A street vendor (panipuri seller) has been arrested in Guwahati after a viral,sensational video in which he mixed his urine with water and used it for customers.”

The video has been widely shared on social media and people are furious at the act. Since being shared, it has garnered over 14,500 views and loads of comments. While the clip has forced everyone to think twice before eating next time, a user questioning about the acts of a few has led us to suspect every panipuri vendor in future.

Another user wrote, “Similar incident was reported in Thane near Mumbai some time ago. This is the most heinous crime. But shockingly, people are still crazy for street food. Shame on them.”

A third user wrote, “Disgusting, we never know what happens in the making of street food. Better to eat at trusted street vendors.”

Here are some reactions:

This video has left people furious and has also raised questions on the hygiene of the food prepared by other panipuri vendors.

As per reports, the police was informed about this disgusting act that was caught on camera and the vendor has also been arrested for such a heinous act.

first published:August 23, 2021, 17:09 IST