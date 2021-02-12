Guwahati Waiter's Groovy Dance on 'Baaghi' Song is Giving Tiger Shroff a Run for His Money

A young man from Guwahati has left the internet mighty impressed with his dancing abilities. The 23-year-old who works as a waiter in a restaurant has become a social media sensation. Surajit Tripura often entertains his customers with his dance performances. A video of him doing some groovy moves at the eatery has now grabbed the attention of netizens. This dance routine is a precious addition to the multiple viral videos of the talented youngster. The city's 'Absolut Barbecue' staff took the social media by a storm while demonstrating his talent, shaking a leg to Tiger Shroff’s filmBaaghi’s song, titled Girl I Need You. He showcased the art of locking and popping in his effortless performance.

In a video that is doing the rounds on the internet, the Tripura native is seen breaking into an impromptu dance and cheering up his customers in the popular restaurant. Dressed in a yellow shirt and black trousers, Surajit earned many fans in his customers who were delighted after watching his epic dance moves and clicked his pictures and videos. Guests at the outlet can be heard cheering in the video, as Surajit enthralled the spectators with his flexibility. Some posted the video of the same on Facebook. The clip was also shared on YouTube by a channel named Lyricals Kokborok. Netizens are hooked to the young man’s video across social media sites.

Talking to Inside Northeast, Surajit revealed that he is a self-taught dancer who started picking up moves and choreography by watching many videos and tutorials online. He said that it feels good to be recognised and he often performs on customers' special requests.

Earlier last month, Surajit first left social media abuzz when a dancing video of him went viral. The performance was given for a customer celebrating their birthday.

Talking about the latest video, netizens were mesmerized by his robotic dance moves. Many wondered that the waiter should get an opportunity to flaunt his talent on some reality show. Another suggested that he should audition for a dance show which has the potential to make waves. Shared on February 6, the video has collected more than 3,000 reactions and tons of comments from netizens. People who were impressed showered praise for the budding dancer’s skills. A Facebook user wrote that the boy is very talented and wished him good luck for his better future.