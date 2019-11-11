Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Guy Proposes to his Girlfriend with Chest Tattoo That Has 'Yes' and 'No' Boxes

The tattoo on the man's chest read, "Will you marry me?"

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
Guy Proposes to his Girlfriend with Chest Tattoo That Has 'Yes' and 'No' Boxes
People have gone leaps and bound when it comes to proposing their loved ones for marriage and spending their lives together. While some prefer to win the heart of their loved ones by performing stunts or taking them to a destination before asking them out, a boy in United Kingdom went an extra mile -- he proposed his girlfriend for marriage by getting a tattoo on his chest.

The tattoo on the man's chest read, "Will you marry me?" He also got two tick boxes inked on his chest reading "yes" and "no" for his girlfriend to select either of them. The attempt of the guy did not go in vain as his girlfriend accepted his adorable proposal and picked "yes" as an answer.

A report by Fox News, citied South West News Service (SWNS) mentioning that the couple, whose name has not been disclosed, got engaged at Gods of Ink Tattoo Studio in Gloucester, England.

As soon as the girl accepted the boy's proposal, a heart shape was added to the box before yes.

The studio also shared photos in a private Facebook post.

The report quoted a representative of the tattoo studio saying that the boy’s girlfriend was with him but was clueless about him getting the tattoo. She was shocked by the proposal and "happily ticked the 'yes' box".

The tattoo was made by artist Juris Jurison, who said that marriage-proposals have not been "a common occurrence" in the last couple of years since his association with the studio.

Juris was reported as saying that the boy called up the tattoo parlour an hour ahead and asked if they could make the tattoo for him.

The tattoo artist further said that by the time the girl arrived at the studio, the tattoo was almost done and in excitement the girl said, "Oh my God, I love you". She then said "Yes of course" to the boy's proposal and drew in the heart which the artist tattooed on to the boy’s chest.

The tattoo artist was further quoted as saying that the incident was "rather unique" and it reminded him of being at school when boys wrote notes asking their girlfriends if they wanted to go out with them.

