Gwalior Restaurant Fined Rs 20,000 For Delivering Chicken Curry Instead of Matar Paneer

A big goof-up in an order cost a restaurant a Rs 20,000 fine. The incident is reported from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where a vegetarian family mistakenly received a non-vegetarian order from Jiwaji Club. The Jiwaji Club is a renowned club in the city. The family, after receiving the wrong order, took matters to the consumer forum where the verdict was given in favour of the complainants.

Advocate Siddharth Srivastava, a member of the Jiwaji club, ordered matar paneer from the restaurant through the popular food delivery app Zomato. When the order arrived, the family, a pure vegetarian household, was shocked to find chicken curry instead of the dish they ordered. Srivastava alleged that the club officials did not take cognizance of the issue and hence, he filed a case in the consumer forum. The officials from the consumer forum claimed that the order caused the family mental and physical harm.

The forum observed that the incident occurred due to the lack of service and is a case of sheer negligence. It claimed that the complainant could not eat for several days and the incident affected the family emotionally. The consumer forum noted that the family was mentally and physically harmed by the incident. As per the order, a fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed on the club’s kitchen. In addition, the club was directed to pay the cost the complainant had to spend to fight the case.

This is not the first time that such a blunder has resulted in people knocking on the doors of the consumer forums. In March last year, a woman from Ghaziabad filed a complaint in the forum seeking Rs 1 crore compensation for being served a non-vegetarian pizza instead of a vegetarian one. The complainant claimed that the incident hurt her religious beliefs and caused a life-long mental agony.

