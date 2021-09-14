CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gymnast Nia Dennis Did a Whole Floor Routine at Met Gala to Bruno Mars’ 'Uptown Funk'

Dennis was not the only athlete who strut the stuff at Met Gala. (Credits: Twitter)

Nia Dennis made waves with her iconic performance at Met Gala red Carpet with backflips.

Gymnast Nia Dennis kicked off this year’s Met Gala 2021 in style with a backflip and some twists on her way across the red carpet. She Dennis arrived at the Oscar night of fashion with a bang by bringing her own marching band who had played Bruno Mars’s “Uptown Funk” For her best moves. Dennis is also very famous for her “Black Excellence” performance in January inspired by the Black Lives Matter protest. Dennis had sported a patriotic, blue-hued bespoke adidas by Stella McCartney bodysuit for her performance. She also garnered attention in 2020 on her Beyonce Homecoming routine during a meet.

Dennis told Vogue, “This feels like I’m living in a dream, people aren’t necessarily tuned into gymnastics. I’m really excited to bring the sport to the Met Gala."

Nia’s smashing entrance with her marching band was loved by all:

According to Sports illustration, Dennis was not the only athlete who strut the stuff at Met Gala. Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, attended the event, tennis star Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams and USWNT star Megan Rapinoe also joined the event.

The celebs started making their presence at Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet at 5:30 p.m. ET (3 am IST on September 14). The glittering red carpet event was hosted by a panel of co-chairs and honorary chairs, which included singing sensation Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor Timothée Chalamet, and inaugural poet Amanda Gorman.

Classic fashion background names comprised of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, and designer Tom Ford. Wintour oversees the gala and gives approval for each guest.

first published:September 14, 2021, 13:41 IST