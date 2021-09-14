Gymnast Nia Dennis Did a Whole Floor Routine at Met Gala to Bruno Mars’ 'Uptown Funk'

Gymnast Nia Dennis kicked off this year’s Met Gala 2021 in style with a backflip and some twists on her way across the red carpet. She Dennis arrived at the Oscar night of fashion with a bang by bringing her own marching band who had played Bruno Mars’s “Uptown Funk” For her best moves. Dennis is also very famous for her “Black Excellence” performance in January inspired by the Black Lives Matter protest. Dennis had sported a patriotic, blue-hued bespoke adidas by Stella McCartney bodysuit for her performance. She also garnered attention in 2020 on her Beyonce Homecoming routine during a meet.

Dennis told Vogue, “This feels like I’m living in a dream, people aren’t necessarily tuned into gymnastics. I’m really excited to bring the sport to the Met Gala."

We are live from the 2021 #MetGala with @BKunitedMB. Don't miss a single minute from the red carpet. Here's how to watch, now: https://t.co/IDE1MRB1yF pic.twitter.com/JcywpOb21v— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 13, 2021

Nia’s smashing entrance with her marching band was loved by all:

Met Gala 2021.Gymnast, Nia Dennis - must admit her entrance was quite spectacular. Loved it. And, girlfriend brought her own marching band! pic.twitter.com/FYYCpyiGJQ — Ancientone (@Ancient06141713) September 14, 2021

athletes are really ruling this met gala: sha’carri, lewis hamilton, simone, nia dennis, steph curry, naomi osaka, serena, russell westbrook!!!! AND I LOVE IT!!!!— Scylla (@asistersiren) September 14, 2021

Gymnast Nia Dennis recreating her Beyonce floor exercise, beautiful! #MetGala https://t.co/nFSFzkPbZt— Ludlum Drive (@LudlumDrive) September 14, 2021

I must admit, I don't even know exactly what the met gala is, (A thing where famous rich people dress weird?) but that doesn't make me any less excited for Nia Dennis.— Leotard Musings (@LeotardMusings) September 13, 2021

MET GALA : the category is American Fashion . Nia Dennis : #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3WIJ8gHjAF — (@armanivalore) September 13, 2021

According to Sports illustration, Dennis was not the only athlete who strut the stuff at Met Gala. Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, attended the event, tennis star Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams and USWNT star Megan Rapinoe also joined the event.

The celebs started making their presence at Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet at 5:30 p.m. ET (3 am IST on September 14). The glittering red carpet event was hosted by a panel of co-chairs and honorary chairs, which included singing sensation Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor Timothée Chalamet, and inaugural poet Amanda Gorman.

Classic fashion background names comprised of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, and designer Tom Ford. Wintour oversees the gala and gives approval for each guest.

