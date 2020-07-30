Gyms to Reopen in Unlock 3 and Twitter is Already 'Lifting' its Spirits With Fit Memes

Late on Wednesday night, the government announced the new restrictions for the third-phase of unlocking of the country.

Under the new relaxed restrictions, Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed gyms and yoga centres to reopen from August 5 if they follow specific Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Cinemas, schools and colleges, swimming pools and recreational clubs, however, continue to be on the restricted list of the Centre.

The re-opening of gyms, however, brought much cheer on Twitter, as fitness enthusiasts and gym freaks finally had the option to go back to their workout space, and not just practice in their living room with DIY weights.

Twitter was soon filled with people 'lifting' up their spirits with gym memes.

#Unlock3 Guidelines Contains GYM to be open Le Fitness freak be like:- pic.twitter.com/3HJsvbquJ7 — Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) July 29, 2020

#Unlock3#Unlock3 Gyms will be open in unlock 3Gym lovers be like : - pic.twitter.com/02jek9zNmM — Sohel Rs (@KaDwE___BoL) July 29, 2020

#Unlock3 Gyms will be open in unlock 3Gym owners be like : pic.twitter.com/vhGkF8XkK1 — P A R T H (@PainKillerParth) July 29, 2020

#Unlock3Fitness Freaks after listening Gyms are going to open now . pic.twitter.com/j1cB12aXre — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) July 29, 2020

#Unlock3 Gym freak people back to gym right now be like pic.twitter.com/rwbAY9WIFh — Deeksha Jain (@hungry_heart68) July 29, 2020

#Unlock3Gyms, yoga institutes open from August 5Gym lover rn:- pic.twitter.com/pooWViTemd — Paapi Gudiya (@epic_meme00) July 29, 2020

Gyms will open in #Unlock3 *le gym lovers to gov. pic.twitter.com/1bvcmeU4eV — insanememerr (@Adrrshh) July 29, 2020

Not everyone, however, was happy about going back to a fitness centre, though.

Gyms to be unlocked from August 5 which means I will have to now start giving myself a new excuse for not going to gym.#Unlock3 — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) July 29, 2020

#Unlock3 declared by the Govt. when the cases are over 15 lacs. Meanwhile corona : pic.twitter.com/MH253vfUjK — HARSH (@Nationalist1110) July 29, 2020

Other services like metro too, have not been allowed.

Night curfew has been removed, allowing people to work in night shifts or freely move about for work or other purposes.

The MHA guidelines have reiterated that the ban on religious, political functions and other large congregations will continue. Read the full list of what is open and what is closed here.