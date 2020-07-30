BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Gyms to Reopen in Unlock 3 and Twitter is Already 'Lifting' its Spirits With Fit Memes

Image for representation. Credits: Twitter.

Image for representation. Credits: Twitter.

Gyms and yoga centres to reopen from August 5 if they follow specific Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 8:55 AM IST
Late on Wednesday night, the government announced the new restrictions for the third-phase of unlocking of the country.

Under the new relaxed restrictions, Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed gyms and yoga centres to reopen from August 5 if they follow specific Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Cinemas, schools and colleges, swimming pools and recreational clubs, however, continue to be on the restricted list of the Centre.

The re-opening of gyms, however, brought much cheer on Twitter, as fitness enthusiasts and gym freaks finally had the option to go back to their workout space, and not just practice in their living room with DIY weights.

Twitter was soon filled with people 'lifting' up their spirits with gym memes.

Not everyone, however, was happy about going back to a fitness centre, though.

Other services like metro too, have not been allowed.

Night curfew has been removed, allowing people to work in night shifts or freely move about for work or other purposes.

The MHA guidelines have reiterated that the ban on religious, political functions and other large congregations will continue. Read the full list of what is open and what is closed here.

