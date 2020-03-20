'Haath Na Lagaiye': Virender Sehwag's Unique Social Distancing Message Leaves Internet in 'Splits'

People across the globe are busy combatting the novel Coronavirus and several are taking to social media platforms to share their experience of spending days during the isolation phase.

As the internet floods us with grim information over the growing positive Covid-19 cases, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has shared a light-hearted message about social distancing in his latest tweet.

Sehwag posted an ideal retro song backing some levity with the hashtag #SocialDistancing in his tweet.

The 41-year-old sportsman’s video had the song from the 1952 movie Saqi, titled "Door Door Se", sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Apt In times like these. Door se #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/DbJ4akxRfe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 18, 2020

The clip is in a monochromatic setup featuring a couple dancing with a hypnotic sight to a romantic track, which totally seconds with the ongoing advisories against Covid-19.

The music video has been viewed more than 129,000 times since it was shared. The tweet has garnered over a 12.8k likes and has been retweeted around 1,200 times.

Most Twitter users, who felt entertained responded to the post with hilarious memes.

Ye kaisa h😉 pic.twitter.com/barvX0cXmt — Amar Singh Bairwa (@97Amarsingh) March 18, 2020

Many cricketers have advocated for social distancing since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

To spread awareness, they have used social media effectively to discuss the directives of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The World Health Organisation has repeatedly recommended washing of hands at regular intervals, avoiding mass gatherings, avoiding unneeded travel to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.

