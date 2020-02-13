Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Hacked? Kohli's Cryptic Tweet Over RCB Removing its Name and Logo Has IPL Fans Guessing

RCB has removed photos and logo from its social media accounts and skipper Virat Kohli seems to be 'worried'.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2020, 11:29 AM IST
File image of Virat Kohli / CricketNext.

The thirteenth season of Indian Premier League is less than a couple months away and the excitement around it has cricket fans hooked.

While the news of injured Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell being available for IPL which starts March 29 comes as a pleasant surprise, England fast bowler Jofra Archer possibly missing out from the cricket carnival owning to stress fracture on right elbow may dampen the spirits of those awaiting the two-month non-stop exciting cricket.

Amidst this, Indian skipper Virat Kohli who also heads Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Thursday, posted a cryptic tweet about the franchise removing its display picture and cover picture - an unusual event that got him "worried".

RCB also changed its name to "Royal Challengers." All the changes made on Twitter reflected on RCB's official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

In fact, RCB completely wiped out its Insta page, reducing its posts to 0.

"Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. 😨 @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help," Kohli tweeted from his official Twitter page.

Fans were quick to speculate and tried to decode Kohli's post.

Others were quick to point out that Kohli-led team may be getting a last-minute makeover, with a new avatar and name.

Teammates Yuzevndra Chahal and AB De Villiers soon followed Kohli's suit.

For those who have watched Royal Challengers Bangalore go trophy-less since the inception of IPL responded to Kohli's tweet with endless trolling.

