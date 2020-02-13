Hacked? Kohli's Cryptic Tweet Over RCB Removing its Name and Logo Has IPL Fans Guessing

The thirteenth season of Indian Premier League is less than a couple months away and the excitement around it has cricket fans hooked.

While the news of injured Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell being available for IPL which starts March 29 comes as a pleasant surprise, England fast bowler Jofra Archer possibly missing out from the cricket carnival owning to stress fracture on right elbow may dampen the spirits of those awaiting the two-month non-stop exciting cricket.

Amidst this, Indian skipper Virat Kohli who also heads Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Thursday, posted a cryptic tweet about the franchise removing its display picture and cover picture - an unusual event that got him "worried".

RCB also changed its name to "Royal Challengers." All the changes made on Twitter reflected on RCB's official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

In fact, RCB completely wiped out its Insta page, reducing its posts to 0.

"Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. 😨 @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help," Kohli tweeted from his official Twitter page.

Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. 😨 @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 13, 2020

Fans were quick to speculate and tried to decode Kohli's post.

Haha Virat, you all are upto giving us very big surprise?😂 — MOHIT (@mohitsharma13__) February 13, 2020

Chal kya raha h bataoge? — riya. (@ViratsCricShot_) February 13, 2020

Others were quick to point out that Kohli-led team may be getting a last-minute makeover, with a new avatar and name.

This is what rcb social media team doing 😁Let's hope new logo, new Jersey on the way..😎 pic.twitter.com/UnFIpjxlON — KARTHICK (@KarthickS_31) February 13, 2020

I guess Virat Kohli their partner is changed and they want to changed their logo. That's itWishing you all the best for the upcoming test matches, Hoping for a triple hundred from you#INDvsNZ #ViratKohli #RCB #ROYALCHALLENGERSBANGALORE #India #IPL2020 — Vikas Kohli (@imvikaskohli) February 13, 2020

Lgta he new logo aane wala rcb ka — Kanhaiya Meghwal (@Kanhaiy82470874) February 13, 2020

Teammates Yuzevndra Chahal and AB De Villiers soon followed Kohli's suit.

Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go? — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 12, 2020

Folks at @rcbtweets, what’s happened to our social media accounts? Hope it’s just a strategy break. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) February 12, 2020

For those who have watched Royal Challengers Bangalore go trophy-less since the inception of IPL responded to Kohli's tweet with endless trolling.

They need a formula, rather than a logo, to win the IPL, skipper 🏏 — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) February 13, 2020

Yes they need one IPL trophy — dimaagkoshot (@dimaagkoshot) February 13, 2020

I heard they r changing Captain Good For RCB 😂😝 — 🕊💖Lil Cupid💖🕊 (@KrishnaMy_God) February 13, 2020

Yes I think they need a new captain. Hope you help them 👍 — ` (@FourOverthrows) February 13, 2020

They need IPL trophy broSo u can't help them — . (@imvk__) February 13, 2020

