Noida or Shimla? Twitter Flooded With 'Snow Pictures' As Hailstorm Hits Delhi-NCR

Heavy rains and hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday evening, bringing the temperature down to around 16 degrees Celsius.Hailstorms were reported from several parts of Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.The weather forecast department had predicted a hailstorm and heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttarakhand."Is this snow in Noida?""This is not Shimla, this is Noida.""Noida me aaj OLA nahi OLE chal rahe the."The excited residents of Noida soon took to social media to share their excitement.The hailstorm hit the Delhi-NCR region under the impact of western disturbances. According to Skymet Weather, the weather condition originated in the southwest of Delhi and is moving towards western Uttar Pradesh. Temperature in Delhi-NCR is likely to drop further during the night. Heavy rain intensity that was covered Delhi-NCR this evening is likely to return in the next two days.And of course, there were Game of Thrones memes too.