Hair-raising Video of Lion Climbing Atop Car Full of Tourists on Jungle Safari Goes Viral

A hair-raising incident is creating abuzz on social media where a huge lion was captured sitting on a car with two other carnivores blocking the vehicle from both sides.

The 1-minute-38-second video shared on Reddit showed a few vehicles blocked by a huge lion during a jungle safari. The animal initially tried to open the door of the white jeep it had blocked. After failing in its attempts, the big cat then climbed on the bonnet of the car. Meanwhile, two other lions were seen approaching the vehicle and roaring.

Other tourists present there could be heard saying, "There is a lion on top of the jeep."

The person driving the white jeep gradually reversed the car. The lion kept itself firm on the vehicle for a while but later jumped off.

Watch the hair-raising video now:

The video has so far received over 12,700 upvotes. Many users took to the comment section to share their reaction.

"How is this safe? These lions seem capable of ripping open the car," wrote one user.

Another user recalled a similar experience at the Woburn Safari Park in the United Kingdom. A lioness had torn the tyre of their vehicle and kept doing do till the warden arrived.

“He [warden] told us to drive to the front of the enclosure and replace the tire. So there we were, 4 of us standing terrified behind this little red mini with the game warden in front with his gun,” the user added.