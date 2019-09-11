Take the pledge to vote

Hair Stylist Reveals Why Models' Hair Always Look Perfect in Commercials

Where some of the Instagram users are shocked by this unreal hair set up, others seem highly impressed by the art.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 11, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
Hair Stylist Reveals Why Models' Hair Always Look Perfect in Commercials
Do you feel jealous of the hair products advertisement in which the models seem to have shiny voluminous hair which seems perfectly set despite blowing in the wind? Well, we all kind of knew that the ads are not totally true but how did they get to make the hair look that way, we all wanted to know.

A hair and make-up artist has just revealed the secret behind getting that perfect 'blowing in the wind' look for a commercial, and it's got nothing to do with the shampoo they're trying to sell.

Stylist Sarah Laidlaw shared a video on Instagram, showing how she had created the look for a recent project.

She captioned the post, “Building big hair shapes for a shampoo campaign to make it look like it's blowing in the wind on beeyoootiful @angelelelee hair.”

In the video you can see how the model Angela Vrgoc is having her hair meticulously styled for the advert.

Instead of sitting in front of a fan to make it look like her hair is naturally blowing in the breeze, Sarah can be seen hair spraying the long brown strands of hair firmly in place, out to one side, to make it look like the hair is being blown backwards.

Where some of the Instagram users are shocked by this unreal hair set up, others seem highly impressed by the art.

One user commented, "Wow this is incredible!" Another branded the whole thing "magic". A third wrote that they would no longer "believe anything" they see on television after watching this clip.

