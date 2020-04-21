BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Hair We Are: 'Coronacut' has Become a Thing as Salons Remain Shut During Lockdown

UP minister Satish Dwivedi recently shared a video of giving his child a haircut saying that this achievement gave him more happiness than learning to ride a bicycle for the first time.

The non-essential services have been affected amid restrictions imposed to arrest the spread of coronavirus. With this salons and parlours too have been shut, making the people rely on their own limited skills to groom themselves, or worst case "let it be".

Be it haircuts, beard trimming or colouring the hair, the current lockdown has let people discover their skills. And people are taking to Twitter to showcase their talent of hairstyling and those who messed up in their attempt aren't shying away from being part of the Twitter trend #CoronaCut.

Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of State for Basic Education Satish Dwivedi recently shared a video of giving his child a haircut saying that this achievement gave him more happiness than learning to ride a bicycle for the first time.


Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also took the scissors to chop off his curly hair. Sharing the image on Instagram, he wrote, “From playing square cuts to doing my own haircuts, have always enjoyed doing different things. ‪How’s my new hairdo looking @aalimhakim & @nandan_v_naik?”


A few days back, former English cricketer Robert Key also got his haircut done by his wife. However, it turned to be a disaster, unfortunately.


Here are some other haircut experts in the times of the coronavirus lockdown:


