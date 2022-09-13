Haircut In 47 Seconds: This Hairdresser From Greece Sets A Record

Hairstyling is an art. It takes a lot of patience to come up with a cool hairstyle. And, things get all the more easier if the person has a proper hair cut. Well, now, a hairstylist set a Guinness World Records for the fastest haircut in 47 seconds. On average,

The video is from February 2017, when Konstantinos Koutoupis, a hairdresser from Athens, Greece, set the world record for the fastest haircut using a trimmer. He attempted and set the record to showcase his talent as a hairdresser. The first half of the 3-minute-long video shows Koutoupis going at it as soon as the time starts, and he doesn’t stop until he is done. After exactly 47.17 seconds, the barber stops and raises his hands to indicate the same.

Need a quick trim? How about a 45 second trim? 💇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DqeokLazg2 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 4, 2022

The judges then measure the length of the hair to check if the work was done properly, following which his name got registered in the Guinness World Records. The video was shared by the record keeper on Twitter with the caption – “Need a quick trim? How about a 45-second trim?” It was shared as a compilation video, which was themed on hair.

In the comments section of the tweet, people even questioned the talent of the hairstylist as the haircut looked random with no particular style. However, one of the users suggested that Guinness World Records is a credible platform and has held its title as a definitive record source for many decades now.

Meanwhile, the second half of the video focussed on Keito Kawahara from Japan, who formerly held the record for longest hair on a teenager in the world. Her longest recorded hair length was 155.5 centimetres. According to the video, she got a haircut as soon as she turned 18 in order to attend University. Her hair was donated to a non-government organisation that made wigs for children with the problem of hair loss.

