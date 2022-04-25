Hairdresser Treats Girl With Unbelievable Amount Of Lice On Her Head -- Watch

In something we don’t get to hear very often, a 12-year-old girl’s head was infested with lice. Such was the number of lice that they appeared more than the hair strands.

The case was brought to light by Rachel Maroun, a lice specialist, and hairdresser by profession, who shared the clip of the treatment of the little girl, who wanted to get rid of the gigantic rave that the lice were having on her head.

In the video, Rachel shows the head of the little girl and without even sifting through the hair, there are thousands of lice visible. Once she moves the hair strand aside, a thousand more lice and eggs reveal themselves. Another shot in the clip shows a dozen lice hovering around on the scalp. The situation was so bad, that the lice had covered not just her hair, but her jacket, hands, and the back of her neck.

Rather than shaving her hair, the lice specialist decides to take her through a treatment that took her a total of 9 hours. It took vigorous combing and chemical treatments to make the situation better than it was before.

The video also shows the heaps of lice that come out with one swish of combing. Rachel also adds some shots of bursting the lice with a glass container. Take a look at where the journey started:

A few days later, Rachel shared part-2 of the treatment where she shows the development in the acute case of lice on a 12-year-old The second clip shows further steps in the treatment where, after getting rid of the lice, the eggs close to the scalp are being removed.

Take a look:

Rachel has hordes of such cases where she does a marvellous job of removing the lice from the head.

