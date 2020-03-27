BUZZ

Hairdresser Wears Umbrella as a Shield While Tending to Clients to Prevent Coronavirus

Hairdresser cut out holes in an umbrella and wore it as a full body shield | Image credit: Twitter

In an attempt to save herself from coronavirus, the Dutch stylist used an umbrella having four holes - two for eyes and two for arms - to create a barrier between herself and her clients.

As coronavirus continues to cause destruction across the world, people are resorting to bizarre measures to protect themselves from the deadly virus. A video of a hairdresser wearing umbrella as a shield while attending to a client has gone viral on the internet.

As soon as the video of the stylist, who works at Bella Rose salon in Oss, Holland, netizens could not resist themselves from commenting on it. The video also shows the customer laughing as the stylist cut her hair. In another video, the hairdresser cuts one more hole to thread a customer's eyebrows.

The video has received over two million views on Facebook and flurry of comments.

Reacting to the video, one user said that the hairdresser was crazy, while the other wrote that he was lunatic.

However, a user praised the stylist for inventing an innovative idea to protect herself from being infected. One more user also liked her idea.

This is not the first time when someone has used a bizarre way to save himself from the infection. A few days ago, a man in Spain left his house by dressing up as a dinosaur amid lockdown due to coronavirus in his country.

Coronavirus has spread to over 150 countries and infected over five lakh people and killed more than 24,000 globally.

