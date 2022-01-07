Hairstylist Jawed Habib Says 'I am Sorry' after Video of him Spitting on Woman Goes Viral

Hairstylist Jawed Habib, who has been caught in a Twitter storm after a video of him spitting on the hair of a woman emerged, issued an apology on Instagram later. In a video captioned “Sorry….. I mean it,", he said: “Some words spoken by me during my seminar have hurt people. I just want to say one thing… that these are professional workshops. They are attended by people from our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. If you are hurt, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Please forgive me, I’m sorry."

In the meantime, another video of Pooja Gupta has emerged in which she says that Habib had been humiliating her throughout the session. “So this is what #JavedHabib spit fiasco is all about: Habib seems to be an arrogant man who, when asked some questions by Puja Gupta during his seminar, told her he runs 900 salons whereas she runs just 1. Then, to humiliate her further, he called her on stage & spit in her hair."

So this is what #JavedHabib spit fiasco is all about: Habib seems to be an arrogant man who, when asked some questions by Puja Gupta during his seminar, told her he runs 900 salons whereas she runs just 1. Then, to humiliate her further, he called her on stage & spit in her hair pic.twitter.com/V4l2fA6Vbu— Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) January 6, 2022

In the video had caused the uproar, the hairstylist was seen spitting on Pooja Gupta, who runs a beauty parlour. The incident took place during a training seminar at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. In the clip, he is seen combing the hair of a woman and asking participants to listen to him carefully. He then goes on to say that if there is scarcity of water, the hairdresser can use his spit. At the same time, he spits into the woman’s hair. When the crowd reacts, he says: “Is thuk mein jaan hain." (There is power in this spit). Watch the video here:

Another clip has emerged in which the woman from the seminar shares her humiliating experience. She identifies herself as Pooja Gupta and says: “I am from Baraut and I run a beauty salon called Vanshika Beauty Parlour. I recently attended a seminar by Jawed Habib sir. He invited me to the stage for a haircut and misbehaved with me. He showed that if you do not have water, you can use saliva to cut hair. I did not get the haircut. I will rather get a haircut from the barber in my neighbourhood, but not from Jawed Habib."

In the meantime, the National Commission of Women tweeted that they have taken cognizance of the incident. “@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest," they wrote.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest.https://t.co/3wPS2Lavyt— NCW (@NCWIndia) January 6, 2022

The video has attracted shocked reactions from social media users.

