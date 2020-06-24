Haldi and Chyawanprash Flavoured Ice Creams are a Thing Now But Twitter Isn't Ready for it

As heatwave grips most parts of the country amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, ice-cream manufacturers might have found just the perfect blend of cooling ingredients and immunity boosting herbs-- all in one ice-cream. Sounds unappetizing?

Well, Karnataka-based Dairy Day is launching its new range with two new flavours — haldi and Chyawanprash- ensuring ice-cream is a safe spot for people in summer.

While haldi (turmeric) is a widely used herb in Indian cuisine with its medical values, Chyawanprash is an Ayurvedic health supplement for immunity.

According to reports, the co-founder of Dairy Day said, “This is the first time in the ice cream industry that haldi is being used."

The haldi ice cream will constitute of turmeric, pepper, honey and the Chyawanprash flavour will have dates among other ingredients. Both the flavoured-delicacies have been priced at a rate 30 per cent higher than other ice creams.

The news of the new flavours has, however, not settled well with social media users. Taking to Twitter, many netizens cringed at the idea of having Ayurvedic ingredients blended with ice cream!

The end is nigh. Also, eww. pic.twitter.com/X7xZRgrE1b — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) June 24, 2020

What what what who wants to eat this ??? Yikessssss — RJ ginnie (@rjginnie) June 24, 2020

And people say it's not the end of the world. Nai matlb aur kya bacha h. Haldi and garlic flavour ice-cream? — NozyNozzy (@GrammrNaziNozzy) June 24, 2020

The pandemic has pushed the ice cream industry to undergo a massive loss.

Reports suggest that the nationwide lockdown saw the sector lose out on its peak March-June season sale, which contributes 40-50 per cent of the industrys annual sale. The loss of the sector this year has been estimated at Rs 4,000 crores to Rs,5000 crores.