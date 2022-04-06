Haldiram's Outlet Manager Praised After Reporter Questions 'Urdu' Description on Packaging

Haldiram’s has come under discussion on Twitter after a video went viral wherein a reporter from an Indian news channel got into a verbal altercation with an outlet manager. In the viral clip, the reporter attempts to accost the manager on a Haldiram’s product packaging holding instructions that she claims are written in Urdu. The reporter claims that in writing the instruction in Urdu, the outlet has attempted to “hide" or “promote" something. The outlet manager retorts, saying, “Ma’am, if you want to have it, you can have it. If you don’t want to have it, you can leave it here and go." She also asks the reporter if people from three Indian communities come to the outlet, who may know three languages- Hindi, Urdu, English- why she (the reporter) was bent on reading only the prescription written in Urdu. “Aap ko Urdu hi kyun padhni hain, ma’am? English aur Hindi bhi hain wahan pe aap ke liye," she tells. A man in uniform, presumably a police official, can also be spotted at some points in the clip.

‘Haldirams’ started trending on Twitter after the video went viral. A journalist has since claimed that the description is not written in Urdu in the first place, but in Arabic.

Amazing restraint by the Haldiram staff. BTW, Sudarshan's ‘sherni’ should know that it's Arabic and not Urdu. Haldiram exports to muliple Muslim majority countries who buy Indian products without discrimination.pic.twitter.com/jic6ASOo15— Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) April 5, 2022

This is to much Haldirams used only for specific customer attractions if new channel have any issue, keep it with them and send for forensic test.. Than you can start a news for the same.. Don't do #Sudarshannews https://t.co/tCwMuYy5Ju— Rupesh Shukla (@Rupesh1991) April 6, 2022

Dude now I get to know why illiteracy is quite high in India.Hats off to the sales lady for handling it well. https://t.co/QaZWohv5QE— Ranger (@200_loneranger) April 6, 2022

Well done to the young girl at #Haldirams - she handled the dumb hate monger (reporter) really well. https://t.co/CI5E6gtWjp— Shantanu singh (@shantanu940516) April 6, 2022

Kisi bhi joker ko camera ke saamne mic pakda dete hain aajkal. Zero logic in her questions. This is more a clown act than journalism. Should have been thrown out of the shop for creating nuisance. https://t.co/DocVIVtK3Q— Kshitij Sharma. (@_ghostcookies) April 6, 2022

As per an Entertainment Times report, the Urdu instruction was placed on the packaging of ‘Falhari Mixture’. The front of the packaging is in English, while a part of the description on the back is purportedly in Urdu. The pack also bears the ‘vegetarian’ symbol.

