Half of Sun-like Stars in Our Universe Could Have Rocky, Habitable Planets Supporting Water Presence

New research based on the data given by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)’s retired planet-hunting mission says about half the stars, which are similar in temperature to the sun, could have a rocky planet with an environment that can support water on its surface.

This comes after astronomers confirmed the presence of exoplanets — the planets beyond our solar systems – as reported in SciTech Daily.

Four of these planets could be neighbours of our planet Earth as they are within 30 light-years of our planet, and the closest one is within the range of 20 light-years of Earth. This research throws light on the potential of these planets to host life.

Researcher at the Ames Research Center, NASA, Steve Bryson – who is the lead author of this research – said that the Kepler space telescope has already revealed that there are billions of planets but the new research shows that many of them are ‘rocky and habitable.’

He adds that although this calculation is not the final one, it is exciting that they were able to calculate the similarities between Earth and other planets with precision. In order to calculate this occurrence rate, researchers took into account the planets that had a radius between 0.5 and 1.5 times that of Earth. They chose the planets that are believed to be rocky.

The stars that were similar to the sun were taken into consideration. Age and temperature (plus-minus 1500 Fahrenheit) of these stars were taken into account. These different stars have properties that could impact if the rocky planets in their orbit are capable of supporting water.

The new data provides information about the amount of energy that falls on a planet from its host star based on star’s flux. It can also consider the energy emitted over a certain period of time in a certain area.

The exact effect of this energy is being researched; however, the study says that 50% of the discovered stars that are sun-like will have rocky planets that may have the presence of water.