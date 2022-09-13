Halle Bailey’s Little Mermaid Trailer is Getting Adorable Reactions From Black Parents And Their Kids

Walt Disney Studio dropped the live-action trailer of The Little Mermaid, featuring Halle Bailey in the titular role of Little Mermaid aka Ariel, and it has already taken social media by storm, crossing one million views mark on YouTube. An adorable compilation of children’s reactions to seeing a black actress playing a Disney Princess for the first time is the best thing you will see on the Internet today.

Some black parents took on social media to share the reaction of their children watching the trailer for the first time. In disbelief at first, children are seen asking if the actress on screen, Halle Bailey, is indeed cast as Ariel.

Surprised by the trailer, another young girl can be heard exclaiming “Momma, she is black!” One adorable reaction showed a young girl bursting into tears and netizens were quick to share their joy. The thrilled reactions of young girls reacting to Bailey singing The Little Mermaid’s ‘Part of your world’ have netizens gushing over what a positive impact this casting will have on young girls around the world, and a few also remarked that the videos of little girls have left them in tears as well.

Hoping to inspire young black girls, Bailey shared her thoughts in August as she said, “I want the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special, and that they should be a princess in every single way. There is no reason that they shouldn’t be. That reassurance was something that I needed.”

The other black representations by Walt Disney Studio are actress Anika Noni Rose voicing Princess Tiana in the 2009 ‘The Princess and the frog’ and actress Naomi Scott donning the role of Princess Jasmine in the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin.

‘The Little Mermaid’ is set to release on May 26, 2023 in the United States, following the journey of Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, who makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula and trades her voice for a pair of human legs to discover the world above water and falls in love with a prince.

