Halloween 2021: This UK Village Has One Ghost For Every 89 Residents

Halloween 2021 is just around the corner and pumpkins carved with scary grimaces have already started popping up everywhere. Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31. According to legends, it originated from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. On this day, people try to ward off ghosts by lighting bonfires and wearing costumes. Ahead of the worldwide event, a village in the United Kingdom has been dubbed as the most haunted village in the English countryside. Pluckley, the village around five miles (eight kilometres) west of Ashford in Kent, UK, had in 1989 made to the Guinness Book of Records. That year, the village was recognised as the “most haunted village in Britain” by a team of Guinness Book of Records after 12 different alleged sightings. However, the category is no longer in use, Express UK reported.

The villagers in Pluckley village have more ghost sightings per person than any other village in the country. The 2011 census revealed that Pluckley had a population of 1,069 and one ghost sighting per 89 residents. The village has been used as the location for several supernatural television programs. Many scenes of ‘Most Haunted’ ‘The Darling Buds of May’ and ‘Ghostly Legends’ were shot in this village.

Pluckley village has become a famous site for tourists. According to reports, many amateur ghost-hunters regularly visit the spooky village from all parts of the country in search of just one of the ghosts. Villagers talk about several locations in the village where strange things happened and they think it is because of the presence of ghosts in the area.

A farmhouse named ‘The Black Horse’, notorious spots ‘Fright Corner’ and ‘Screaming Woods’ are among the locations where sounds of ghosts are still being heard by villagers.

